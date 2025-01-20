Kennicott Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 18.5% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $521.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $409.16 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

