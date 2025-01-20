Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Golden Matrix Group

In other news, insider Aleksandar Milovanovic acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,462,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,037,979.50. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 49,596 shares of company stock worth $121,380. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Down 6.8 %

Golden Matrix Group Profile

GMGI stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

