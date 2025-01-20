Kera Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $474.68 and a 52-week high of $612.09. The company has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

