Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 921.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $2,939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,202 shares in the company, valued at $85,336,734.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $49,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,339.36. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,364 shares of company stock worth $10,590,893. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $74.92 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.