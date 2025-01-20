Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

