Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 351,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.2 days.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.55.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
