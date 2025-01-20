Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 351,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 198.2 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.