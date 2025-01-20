Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 690 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after buying an additional 75,186 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

