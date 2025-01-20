Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco India ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PIN opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco India ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

