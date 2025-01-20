Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after buying an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 924,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 817,807 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,096,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,283,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $28.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

