Kyle Gano Sells 65,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $143.26 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

