LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 163,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $238.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $222.53 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

