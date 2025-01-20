LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 9,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $70.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

