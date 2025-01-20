Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,961,000 after buying an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- There May Still Be Time to Get in on These 3 Trending Biotechs
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Must-Watch Semiconductor Stocks as NVIDIA Takes a Breather
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Small-Cap Titans: 3 Russell 2000 Winners for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.