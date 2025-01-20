Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. 6,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 152,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

