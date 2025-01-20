Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 253.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8,348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 446,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,008,000 after buying an additional 441,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $137,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,117. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $346.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.89. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

