Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $249.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

