Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEQT. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 470,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 267.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 884,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 643,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

