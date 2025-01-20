Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,876 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

