loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $168,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,938,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,143.76. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 444,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $938,143.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,479,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,715.60. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,142. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 158,221 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LDI

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.78. 748,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.