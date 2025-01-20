loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Activity at loanDepot
In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $168,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,938,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,143.76. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 444,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $938,143.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,479,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,715.60. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,359,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,142. Insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 158,221 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
loanDepot Stock Performance
Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.78. 748,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
