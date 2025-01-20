Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $490.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

