LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

