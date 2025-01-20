LVW Advisors LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $415.91 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $312.19 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

