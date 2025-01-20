LVW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,492 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 125.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.18 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

