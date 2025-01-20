LVW Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

