LVW Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $251.52 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $254.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -433.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.13.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

