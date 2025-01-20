M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Invests $241,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 59,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

