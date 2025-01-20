M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,999 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SBR opened at $66.83 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

