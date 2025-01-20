M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.