Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Sells $461,789.49 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $461,789.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,033,127.10. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $293.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $368.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,749,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,399,000 after purchasing an additional 143,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

