Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Sells $461,789.49 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $461,789.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,033,127.10. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MDGL stock opened at $293.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $368.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,749,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,399,000 after purchasing an additional 143,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.