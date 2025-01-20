Maiden Cove Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $434.16 and a twelve month high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.