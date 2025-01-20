Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 34,995 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 70,952 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

