Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:BUFP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:BUFP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE makes up approximately 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BUFP opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $27.11.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:BUFP – Free Report).
