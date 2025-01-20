Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $221,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $248,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

