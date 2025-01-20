Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIE opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

