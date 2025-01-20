Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,425 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $10.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.