MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $80.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

