MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $69,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

