MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,292.26. This represents a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,598 shares of company stock worth $21,503,625. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

