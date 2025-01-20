MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $24.35 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYK opened at $383.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $307.23 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.80.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

