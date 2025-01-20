MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 553 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $266.49 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $212.75 and a one year high of $280.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

