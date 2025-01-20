McCarthy & Cox Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

McCarthy & Cox increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.