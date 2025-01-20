McCarthy & Cox Purchases 13,381 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

McCarthy & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 5.5% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $2,475,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FNOV opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $671.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.