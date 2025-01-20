McCarthy & Cox Sells 478 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

McCarthy & Cox reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises about 2.4% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 248.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 264,578 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 57.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 24.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:FAPR opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.