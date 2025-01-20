Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $429.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

