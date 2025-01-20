Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.85 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

IWF stock opened at $406.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $304.85 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

