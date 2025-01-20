Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of VFLO opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

