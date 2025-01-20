Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 1,130 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $74.67 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3563 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

