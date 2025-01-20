Meritas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 41,670 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 87,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 483,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFGR opened at $25.65 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

