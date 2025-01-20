Meritas Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,569 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 15.0% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $25,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $345,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 91.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,282 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

