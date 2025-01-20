Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 176,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 194,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Metallic Minerals Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

